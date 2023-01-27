St. Vincent De Paul hosting annual Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive

Weather Alert

...Snow Showers With Reduced Visibility And Slippery Roads This Morning... An area of snow showers will continue to push eastward through southern Wisconsin this morning. Some moderate to briefly heavy snow showers are expected at times, and may bring snowfall accumulations up to an inch in some areas. Visibility may be reduced to below 1 mile at times in any heavier snow showers. These snow showers may also bring snow covered and slippery roads this morning, especially on untreated roads. Drivers should prepare for these conditions, slow down and drive carefully this morning.