St. Vincent De Paul hosting annual Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- St. Vincent De Paul invites you to donate to its 31st annual Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive this weekend.
You can donate new or gently used blankets and bedding, which will be distributed to low-income families throughout the year.
You can donate the blankets to any of the seven Dane County St. Vincent De Paul thrift stores from Friday - Sunday. There are three stores in Madison, and one each in Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, and Verona.
You can also buy and donate new Recycle the Warmth Blankets in stores, drop off new or gently used blankets at participating churches, or make a monetary donation for the purchase of new blankets.
For more information on how to donate, click here.