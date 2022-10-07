 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower
30s expected. A little milder within a few miles of Lake
Michigan.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Staff member at Sun Prairie middle school arrested for recording students in school bathroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Handcuffs-Police-Lights-ANCHOR

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A staff member at a Sun Prairie middle school was arrested Friday after police said he recorded students in the school bathroom.

Prairie View Middle School staff member Matthew E. Quaglieri has been booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography. Police say an investigation revealed Quaglieri had been "utilizing electronic devices" to record students in the bathroom "over a period of time."

Investigators are still processing additional evidence and the investigation is ongoing. The Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting.

Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and will notify parents as part of the investigation.

If you have any information or you believe your child may be a victim, contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.