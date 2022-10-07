Staff member at Sun Prairie middle school arrested for recording students in school bathroom

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A staff member at a Sun Prairie middle school was arrested Friday after police said he recorded students in the school bathroom.
Prairie View Middle School staff member Matthew E. Quaglieri has been booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography. Police say an investigation revealed Quaglieri had been "utilizing electronic devices" to record students in the bathroom "over a period of time."
Investigators are still processing additional evidence and the investigation is ongoing. The Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting.
Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and will notify parents as part of the investigation.
If you have any information or you believe your child may be a victim, contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.