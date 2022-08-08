Staffing shortage pushes female inmates out of Green County Jail

MONROE (WKOW) -- The Green County Jail is lacking women after the female inmates were pushed out following a staffing shortage.
Those inmates are instead spending time in Iowa County or home on electronic monitoring.
Without enough female jailers, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said they can't accommodate female inmates.
He said that could be the case for the next year or so as Green County continues to search for the staff.
Skatrud said the job responsibilities haven't changed but the interactions with inmates have become more challenging which has made finding or keeping staff much harder.
"There's many of our inmates, probably way more than ever before, that have mental health challenges, substance abuse, withdrawal challenges, they act out, they can be quite intimidating at times," he said. "It takes a long time for us to be able to train our people up to be able to handle that."
Skatrud said it takes a special person to do the job, "Dealing with the challenges that the inmates present, that has changed and it's much much tougher for them."
However, he hasn't given up looking for them.
"Our veteran jail staff know how to handle those challenges and they do a great job," he said. "Give us enough time with the right candidates and they'll be great also."
Sheriff Skatrud encourages anyone up for the challenge to apply on their website.