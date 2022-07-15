Stalking, kidnapping charges against DeForest teen dropped

MADISON (WKOW) — Some of the charges were dropped against a DeForest teenager accused of attempting to kidnap a former classmate and kill her family.
On Friday, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss attempted kidnapping and stalking charges, which the court accepted.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown made the request because the conduct alleged in the kidnapping is the basis of another case, which the state is still prosecuting.
The other case Brown references is one filed on June 24. In this case, Savage is charged with four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, attempted first degree sexual assault using a dangerous weapon and attempted first degree sexual assault of a person under 16.
Savage pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Friday.