Starbucks partners strike after stores were accused of banning or removing pride decor

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison baristas joined a national strike against Starbucks Saturday when they picketed two downtown storefronts over the chain's removal of Pride Month decorations workers had hung.
The State Street and Capitol Square locations added themselves to the tally of more than 100 Starbucks coffee shops to picket the company policy.
Many complaints workers have leveled against Starbucks revolve around the company's espousing progressive values while failing to live up to them in the ways it deals with its workforce. The company refers to its rank-and-file employees as "partners," but has thus far slow walked negotiations with partners who have opted to unionize.
Those on the picket line linked the Pride Month issue to broader themes of worker rights at the company.
"There's a lot of bad stuff going on right now. 'It's just a flag. It's just a decoration,'" said Capitol Square Starbucks partner and union member Evan McKenzie, imaging critiques of the demonstration. "'Why are you guys stopping your work for this?' And I think that on its face, that makes sense. But the fact is that this is a symptom of a much larger and deeper issue at Starbucks."
Senua O'Connor, another Capitol Square partner, said the company has failed to adequately push back on transphobia, an issue that has become increasingly relevant in American political discourse.
"That's really scary for me as someone who works there, and as someone who has plans to work there for a while," O'Connor said.
According to O'Connor, Starbucks has also taken away promised employee health care. She said the company is making it more and more uncomfortable to be a queer person.
"Connecting that to the fact that queer people come to this job expecting health care, because that is what's promised," O'Connor said.
Allie Kerr started working at Starbucks eight years ago—a time she said the company was known for its reputation.
"Being like a really good employer, they take care of people like the wages were really competitive at that time. I would say that a lot of that is maybe not so true anymore," Kerr said.
Kerr said the company's requirement to take down decorations, also forced workers to take a step back from vocalizing and supporting one another.
"It opens things up for people to be hurtful, and to be violent in their rhetoric. And sometimes in their actions," Kerr said.
She adds that the company's focus on community has slowly disappeared as metrics have become more important.
"Things like drive times, things like getting mobile orders out really quickly, like has changed a lot of it," Kerr said. "But now, the stickers print out, and it's 150 every half hour for like six hours of the day. So, it's just a totally different vibe, right?"
Workers at the two Madison locations both voted to unionize in the last year. But demonstrators said they haven't made much progress in negotiating a contract.
"They refused to sit down with us for a contract they did once and they came in for five minutes and ditched," O'Connor said.
Workers said they are part of a national campaign of Starbucks locations to get corporate leaders to negotiate with unionized stores.
"We've got hundreds of stores participating in strikes, and unionizing and numbers are going up. But it is really cool to see it here," O'Connor said.
In an online statement, a Starbucks executive said there's been no change to any of the company's policies as they relate to inclusive store environments, company culture and benefits.
