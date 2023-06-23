 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Starbucks workers at 150 stores go on strike over Pride decorations

New York (CNN) — Workers at about 150 unionized Starbucks stores in the United States are going on strike Friday over the coffee chain’s policy for Pride decorations in stores.

Starbucks (SBUX) Workers United, the union representing organized stores, has claimed that Starbucks (SBUX) has restricted decorations celebrating Pride month in some locations, demonstrating a “hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers.” Starbucks (SBUX) has forcefully denied this claim.

About 3,500 employees “will be on strike over the course of the next week,” Starbucks Workers United posted in a tweet.

Store leaders are able to decorate stores as they wish for Pride and other heritage months, as long as those decorations adhere to safety guidelines, according to the company. Starbucks said it is not aware of any company-owned stores that have banned Pride decorations.

The company also pointed out that many stores have shared their Pride decorations on social media.

“We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for US Pride month in June,” a Starbucks spokesperson said, adding, “We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread.”

However, the union responded on Twitter that the company’s “own responses have not been consistent” based on internal documents and testimonies from store managers.

“Starbucks gives autonomy to local leaders to ‘find ways to celebrate.’ These leaders are the same ones issuing many of the Pride bans,” it said pointing to an article that Pride decor was banned from about 100 locations across parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.

Starbucks Workers United says this is an example of Starbucks bowing to pressure, as Target did when moving or removing Pride merchandise from some stores. Pride has become a political flashpoint this year, with the right attacking companies for celebrating the inclusive celebrations.

But, even if some individual managers have removed their Pride decorations, Starbucks corporate has not changed any merchandising or other policies.

