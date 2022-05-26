 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Start searching: Locations announced for Badgers '100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt'

Badgers Kickoff Helmet

MADISON (WKOW) -- The locations for the "100 Days To Kickoff Scavenger Hunt" were announced early Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin Badgers have placed 100 mini Wisconsin Badger helmets across the state.

Appleton

  • Erb Park
  • Highview Park
  • Hoover Park
  • Jaycee Park
  • Memorial Park

Eau Claire

  • Carson Park
  • Corydon Park
  • Mitscher Park
  • Mount Simon Park
  • Owen Park

Madison

  • Elver Park
  • Garner Park
  • James Madison Park
  • Olin Park
  • Tenney Park
  • Warner Park

Racine/Kenosha

  • Cliffside Park (Racine)
  • Franksville Park (Racine)
  • Pritchard Park (Racine)
  • Kemper Center Park (Kenosha)
  • Petrifying Springs Park (Kenosha)

A special redemption code will be included on the helmet to win various prizes including tickets to a UW home game, Coach Chryst autographed footballs, Badger gear and gift cards from Bucky’s Locker Room, EatStreet, Toppers Pizza and Culver’s.

Additionally, three grand prize winners will receive a $100 Pick 'N Save gift along with two tickets to a Badgers home game of their choice.

For those unable to participate in-person, the Badgers will also give away prizes on social media throughout the day via Twitter (@UWBadgers), Instagram (@UWBadgers) and Facebook (Wisconsin Badgers).

Tags

Recommended for you