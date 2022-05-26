Start searching: Locations announced for Badgers '100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The locations for the "100 Days To Kickoff Scavenger Hunt" were announced early Thursday morning.
The Wisconsin Badgers have placed 100 mini Wisconsin Badger helmets across the state.
Appleton
- Erb Park
- Highview Park
- Hoover Park
- Jaycee Park
- Memorial Park
Eau Claire
- Carson Park
- Corydon Park
- Mitscher Park
- Mount Simon Park
- Owen Park
Madison
- Elver Park
- Garner Park
- James Madison Park
- Olin Park
- Tenney Park
- Warner Park
Racine/Kenosha
- Cliffside Park (Racine)
- Franksville Park (Racine)
- Pritchard Park (Racine)
- Kemper Center Park (Kenosha)
- Petrifying Springs Park (Kenosha)
A special redemption code will be included on the helmet to win various prizes including tickets to a UW home game, Coach Chryst autographed footballs, Badger gear and gift cards from Bucky’s Locker Room, EatStreet, Toppers Pizza and Culver’s.
Additionally, three grand prize winners will receive a $100 Pick 'N Save gift along with two tickets to a Badgers home game of their choice.
Ready.. Set.. SCAVENGER HUNT‼️As part of our #100DaysUW Scavenger Hunt, we've hidden mini football helmets at the following city parks in Appleton!Prizes include:• Home game tickets• Autographed footballs• Gear, gift cards & more!INFO » https://t.co/Tuf7ujf8KW pic.twitter.com/hfGI42z72O— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 26, 2022
For those unable to participate in-person, the Badgers will also give away prizes on social media throughout the day via Twitter (@UWBadgers), Instagram (@UWBadgers) and Facebook (Wisconsin Badgers).