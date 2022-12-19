Start your New Year off with DNR's First Day Hikes

MADISON (WKOW) — Is your 2023 New Year resolution to be active or get outside more? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has you covered on day one with their First Day Hikes event Jan. 1.
First Day Hikes are an initiative from the National Association of State Park Directors and a healthy, refreshing way to kick off the new year. Several hikes are happening across Wisconsin at state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.
“Starting the new year by getting outside and being active is refreshing not only for our bodies but also our minds,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks and Recreation Management Director. “We invite everyone to a First Day Hike in the Wisconsin state park system as a great way to set the tone for the new year.”
The DNR reminds hikers it will be January in Wisconsin and recommends warm clothing, hats, gloves and warm boots or insulated hiking shoes. And hikes could be canceled due to weather.
The department said each property varies in offerings. Some will have one to three-mile hikes, some will be guided while others will be self-guided, some will have warming shelters and other activities available. The DNR suggests checking with the property in advance for information on trail accessibility.
The hikes are free, but a Wisconsin state park admission sticker or a state trails pass may be required.
First Day Hikes Scheduled:
- Buckhorn State Park
- Devil’s Lake State Park
- Interstate Park
- Kettle Moraine State Forest – Lapham Peak
- Kettle Moraine State Forest – Pike Lake
- Kettle Moraine State Forest – Southern Unit
- MacKenzie Center
- Mirror Lake State Park
- Newport State Park
- Peninsula State Park
- Point Beach State Forest
- Red Cedar State Trail
- Richard Bong State Recreation Area
- Roche-A-Cri State Park
- Straight Lake State Park
- Whitefish Dunes State Park
For additional details, visit the DNR’s event calendar and search “First Day Hike” under the “type” field.