'Started out 2023 with a bang to say the least': Family loses car in New Year's Eve fire

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- On New Year's Eve, a DeForest family had the shock of their lives. A truck they had for only a few months exploded on the way home from the gas station.
Mom, dad and baby all made it out safe, but 'what ifs' keep coming to their minds.
"I scream: 'Get out of the car now,'" Norman Walker recalled.
"The fear in his voice told me 'We got to go,' so I jumped out, snatched the baby out of the backseat," Briana Brazzel, his fiancé, said.
Around 3:00 a.m. Walker and Brazzel's seven-month-old son was up, and their other kids were gone, so they figured they'd run to the gas station near their house. They had just had their car serviced, but on their way home, they noticed the check oil light was on.
Walker has some experience with cars, so when he saw the light he pulled over to check under the hood. He saw smoke, looked through the trucks grills and saw flames. He told Brazzel to get out, so she grabbed their son and they ran.
"Glass was shattering, tires were popping," Brazzel said. "You could hear [it] as we're running, hear it exploding behind us. It was something out of a movie."
They're thankful they're all safe, but the scene keeps playing in their minds.
"Now, every time I get into somebody's car, I'm like, do I check for a check engine light," Walker said. "Just be on the cautious side because now I feel like if this truck can blow up, any car can blow up."
As the family works through their shock, they're trying to focus on the positive.
Brazzel used to not use the plastic base that came with car seats and stuck with seat belts. On New Year's Eve, the base was in the car.
"I'm really, really, really glad I had it," Brazzel said. "It's a quick release so thank God for that because if we would have been struggling with seat belts I don't know if I would have gotten him out in time."
Brazzel and Walker both work full time, but with four kids right after Christmas and a car purchase, they don't have the savings to get a car just yet.
"I mean it was New Year's Eve, so started out 2023 with a bang to say the least."
The family started a GoFundMe to help purchase a new car.