MADISON (WKOW) — A state assemblywoman has announced she may resign from her role.

Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison) said on Twitter she intends to submit her resignation to Gov. Tony Evers once she is confirmed as Dane County's Director of Human Services.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi told 27 News Wednesday that she would resign if confirmed for the county job.

Her confirmation still needs approval from a committee and the full county board.