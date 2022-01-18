State bills require education on police & guns

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Republican lawmakers advanced a pair of bills Tuesday that would require students to learn about guns and how to interact with police officers.
The Assembly's education committee passed the bills on a pair of party-line votes.
One would require the state Department of Public Instruction to set standard lessons for kids in grades five through 12 on police interactions with "mutual cooperation and respect."
A critic of the legislation, Rep. Don Vruwink (D-Milton), said school districts should be able to make their own lessons.
"I've seen programs that worked in larger school districts to get kids to be introduced to police officers and get to do things with them and so I'm gonna have to vote no on this. The idea is noble but I don't want a one-size-fits-all," Vruwink said.
The other bill would direct state education officials to develop a model curriculum that teaches all high school students about guns and gun safety.