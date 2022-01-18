 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 below
to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

State bills require education on police & guns

capitol
By Emilee Fannon

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Republican lawmakers advanced a pair of bills Tuesday that would require students to learn about guns and how to interact with police officers.

The Assembly's education committee passed the bills on a pair of party-line votes.

One would require the state Department of Public Instruction to set standard lessons for kids in grades five through 12 on police interactions with "mutual cooperation and respect."

A critic of the legislation, Rep. Don Vruwink (D-Milton), said school districts should be able to make their own lessons.

"I've seen programs that worked in larger school districts to get kids to be introduced to police officers and get to do things with them and so I'm gonna have to vote no on this. The idea is noble but I don't want a one-size-fits-all," Vruwink said.

The other bill would direct state education officials to develop a model curriculum that teaches all high school students about guns and gun safety.