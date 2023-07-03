State budget on the desk of Governor Evers

MADISON (WKOW) — The state budget bill is on the desk of Governor Tony Evers (D). The governor has the option of a full veto or using his partial veto power.
One of the most debated parts of the bill includes funding for the UW System. The Republican-led Legislature passed the bill with a $32 million cut to the UW System, which was tied directly to spending on diversity, equity and inclusion. Weeks ago, Governor Evers threatened to veto the bill if it included that provision.
"Well, I think it's important. That's why we went ahead with it," explains Rep. Mark Born (R). "It's important that the University of Wisconsin focus on the workforce and the future of the state. We need them to do that. We don't need them to vote focus on divisive issues."
Diversity, equity and inclusion funding has been hotly debated throughout the budget-writing process. Democrats on the Joint Finance Committee pushed back on the idea of cutting funding for the UW System.
"It benefits veterans. It benefits people from rural areas. It benefits people in from a wide variety of of walks of life. And so I think they're good programs," Rep. Tip McGuire (D) says of funding DEI programs. "Frankly, we shouldn't be taking money out of the UW system when we have a $7 billion surplus."
Governor Evers has not said what he plans to do with the budget. Although, he did say that if he signs the bill, he will use his partial veto power as much as possible.