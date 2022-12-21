 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Steady snow will
begin this evening and continue through the night. Winds will be
on the lighter side overnight, but will quickly ramp up on
Thursday behind a cold front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph Thursday
night and Friday. Wind chills will plummet on Thursday,
dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for late Thursday afternoon
through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted Thursday
morning through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

State celebrates $4.6B positive balance in General Fund

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state's General Fund has a record-setting $4.6 billion positive balance for the most recent fiscal year.

The balance has increased by nearly 300% from last fiscal year's positive balance of $1.2 billion, according to the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

Gov. Tony Evers said getting the fund's balance in this good of a position has been the result of a lot of hard work. He said when he entered office, the balance was in a deficit, but now the state is in the "best fiscal position we've ever seen."

"... this year’s remarkable increase is another positive indicator that we are headed in the right direction — toward a stronger, more secure economic future that ensures we can keep working to build a Wisconsin that works for everyone," Gov. Evers said.

In addition to the fund being at a record surplus, the office reports the state's long-term debt has decreased by $365 million over the last fiscal year, repaying existing debt in excess of new debt. 

The Office of the Governor states this is the third year in a row the fund has ended in the positive.

