State celebrates $4.6B positive balance in General Fund

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state's General Fund has a record-setting $4.6 billion positive balance for the most recent fiscal year.
The balance has increased by nearly 300% from last fiscal year's positive balance of $1.2 billion, according to the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.
Gov. Tony Evers said getting the fund's balance in this good of a position has been the result of a lot of hard work. He said when he entered office, the balance was in a deficit, but now the state is in the "best fiscal position we've ever seen."
"... this year’s remarkable increase is another positive indicator that we are headed in the right direction — toward a stronger, more secure economic future that ensures we can keep working to build a Wisconsin that works for everyone," Gov. Evers said.
In addition to the fund being at a record surplus, the office reports the state's long-term debt has decreased by $365 million over the last fiscal year, repaying existing debt in excess of new debt.
The Office of the Governor states this is the third year in a row the fund has ended in the positive.