State child pornography charges dismissed for former children's court judge

MADISON (WKOW) — All state charges against a former Milwaukee County Children's Court judge have been dismissed.
Brett Blomme had been charged in Dane County with seven counts of possession of child pornography in March of 2021. All counts were dismissed in January, according to online court records.
In September 2021, Blomme pleaded guilty to federal child pornography distribution charges and is serving a nine-year sentence for the crimes. The motion for dismissal at the state level is a result of the federal plea.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation allege that Blomme used Kik Messenger to distribute pornographic photos