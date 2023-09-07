State Democrats introduce package of bills on workers rights

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Democratic lawmakers introduced a set of workforce-related bills they're calling the "Workers First" labor package.
In emails seeking co-sponsors, the lawmakers said they are introducing the package "to ensure every worker has access to fair wages, good benefits, workplace protections, and a high quality of life."
One of the bills would repeal the state's Right-to-Work law.
Another measure would allow local governments to enact ordinances to guarantee family and medical leave.
A third bill would allow local governments to set a local minimum wage.
“If we want to grow our labor force and make Wisconsin a place where folks want to live, work, and play, then we need to move forward an agenda that puts people first. Legislative Democrats will continue to advocate for workers across Wisconsin and return our state to its pro-labor past,” Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said in a statement.