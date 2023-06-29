 Skip to main content
State escapes liability as Kapenga crash lawsuit settles

  • Updated
  • 0
Kapenga crash settlement-vehicle photo

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The state of Wisconsin escaped any liability as a lawsuit over a man's injuries when State Senate President Chris Kapenga crashed into a highway object two years ago was concluded with a settlement.

Rock County Court records show an attorney for Sen. Kapenga (R-Delafield) informed a judge June 15 the case was settled and trial dates scheduled for later this year should be cancelled.

On January 12, 2021, Kapenga's Tesla crashed into a large cart on I-90/94 in Jefferson County and propelled the object into the truck driver trying to retrieve it, Frederick Butler of Janesville. Butler sued Kapenga and maintained Kapenga was distracted by his phone and driving at an unsafe speed for conditions, as other drivers avoided the cart.

Sheriff's deputies did not cite Kapenga for any violations. Kapenga said a car swerved in front of him, briefly obscuring his view.

Butler told 27 News he feared he would not walk again and had more than a dozen surgeries on an injured leg.

The court record does not specify the amount of the settlement.

Kapenga and Butler's attorney Evan Tenebruso declined comment. Butler declined to specify any settlement terms other than the settlement was confidential.

"Senator Kapenga didn't want the terms disclosed," Butler said.

But Wisconsin Department of Justice Deputy Communications Director Samantha Standley did reveal an aspect of this legal conclusion.

"The State is not paying any money under the settlement," Standley said.

For months as the lawsuit was pending, an assistant attorney general and Kapenga's attorney argued the state was liable for any damages assessed against Kapenga. They said Kapenga was within the scope of his employment that day as he commuted to the state Capitol to convene a Senate session. State law capped that liability at $250,000.

Tenebruso rejected the argument Kapenga's commute qualified for state coverage and its associated liability limit.

Kapenga's auto insurer was also a defendant in the lawsuit.

Butler said the unspecified settlement amount is unsatisfactory to him given the severity of his injuries and his extensive medical care. But Butler said he has other priorities.

"When I started out I said, 'As long as I can walk again, anything on top of that would be a bonus,' " said Butler.

Butler said he's recovered to the point he's working with a Madison construction firm.