State Fair announces 'Sporkies' and 'Drinkies' winners

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WKOW) -- The best of the best State Fair foods -- and drinks -- were named Tuesday night in the 10th annual "Sporkies" and "Drinkies" competition.
The competition is a more recent addition to the fair with a 172-year history, but it's quickly become a popular tradition.
The Sporkies winner was the Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake from WürstBar. It's tagline that it "sums up Wisconsin in one bite" must be true as it took home the gold.
The Porkie -- a sundae topped with candied bacon -- and Deep-fried Apple Pie took home second and third place.
As for the Drinkies, the winner was a summery take on a fan favorite mule.
The Ferris Mule by Old Fashioned Sipper Club is a non-alcoholic mule with blackberries, agave nectar and garnished with a sprig of rosemary.