State Fair Stats: 320,000 cream puffs served and more

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Fair has since come and gone, cream puffs and all, but we do have one thing to enjoy before the fair season next year: stats.
In the 11 days that the State Fair graced America's Dairyland, there were many things to count, from people, to cream puffs, to how much money was raised for Wisconsin agriculture programs.
To start, a State Fair spokesperson said they had 1,003,450 visitors this year, a 19% increase over last year.
Here's a few more noteworthy stats from the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair:
- 320,000 cream puff were served, along with 100,000 ears of corn and 13,000 Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, this year's Sporkie winner.
- 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were at the Fair this year.
- Nearly 25,000 plants were used to decorate the State Fair park.
- Three auctions raised over $467,000. A significant portion of this money will benefit Wisconsin's youth agriculture programs and scholarships.
- These auctions include the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, which raised just shy of $322,000; the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction, which raised over $100,000; and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction, which raised over $45,000.