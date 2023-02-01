State, federal officials launch free online course on how to prevent targeted violence

MADISON (WKOW) — A free online course about violence prevention is available to Wisconsinites who want to learn about how to stop violence before it starts.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, several state and federal organizations partnered to create the e-learning module. It's meant to educate the public on threatening or potentially concerning behaviors and where to report them, which can help prevent targeted violence from happening.
The modules teach prevention of targeted violence by "empowering community members to recognize threats or potentially concerning behaviors, understand what behaviors may be displayed by a person who is on a pathway to violence, learn where to report information of concern, and understand how the information reported will be used to keep our communities safe."
"Research has shown that bystanders or third parties can have a significant impact in preventing targeted violence,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.
There are two training modules— a national version and a state version.
The Wisconsin version includes state-specific resources for reporting threatening or potentially concerning behaviors.