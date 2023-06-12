State grants benefit nonprofit dental clinics in Janesville, Monroe

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced $5.1 million dollars in grants Monday for nonprofit dental clinics in the state. The money is intended to increase access to dental care for low income communities, the uninsured and people who have Medicaid.
One of the 14 benefiting clinics is HealthNet of Rock County in Janesville. Dental Clinic Director Cori Tucker said many of HealthNet's clients don't have other options for care.
"There are not a lot of offices that take Medicaid insurance or the state insurance, or office that will take those that are uninsured," she said. "There's farmers that may not have insurance, veterans that may not have insurance."
That's where HealthNet comes in. Tucker and her staff work to make sure as many people as possible in Rock County are able to access dental care.
"We're a safety net dental clinic, so we're here to catch all those that fall between the cracks," she said.
HealthNet will receive 127,000 from DHS, and Tucker said that will help the clinic grow the number of people it serves.
Right now, she said the clinic serves around 5,000 dental patients each year. She said the new grant money could increase that to nearly 7,000 patients.
That represents a 40% increase, but Tucker said the clinic won't have trouble filling those spots.
"We are constantly busy," she said. "We need more providers. Even though we have our two full time dentists, we would like to hire another dentist and another hygienist. We are always busy."
Another nonprofit dental clinic that's receiving a DHS grant is also seeing incredibly high demand.
Dr. Alison Agnes, a dentist at Fowler Dental Clinic in Monroe, said her clinic is seeing long wait times right now.
"Because our patients haven't found many places to go, we are booking four to six months out for treatment," she said.
Fowler Dental Clinic is receiving $150,000 from DHS. Agnes said some of that money will go toward hiring additional staff, which will allow the clinic to provide more hands-on instruction to patients.
"[Patients] respond really well with hands-on, where we can practice going over brushing habits and really break down the different causes of cavities that may not have been explained in the past," she said. "So, we're hoping to bring on some hygienists as well as dental assistants to help us to improve our efficiency and the schedule to also see more patients."
She said the clinic will also use some of its grant money to buy a surgical microscope and a laser, which will allow the clinic to offer root canals in house rather than having to refer patients to other providers.
"This is some of the technology that we can help to make sure that we're doing the best care that we can," she said. "We're hoping to really improve the treatment plans to help save teeth and help encourage patients and empower them."
The two clinics will also serve as work sites for Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development youth apprenticeship program.