State health officials encourage Wisconsinites to get the flu shot

MADISON (WKOW) — With flu cases spiking across Wisconsin and the nation, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is once again encouraging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against the flu.
DHS reports around 31% of Wisconsinites have gotten their flu vaccine, which is a far cry from the US Department of Health and Human Services target vaccination rate of 70%.
DHS recommends getting the flu vaccine as early as possible to protect against the virus.
In addition to getting vaccinated, DHS recommends Wisconsinites take simple actions to increase your protection and help keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are touched often at home, work and school.
- Avoid being around people who are sick.
- Wear a high-quality mask to protect yourself and those around you and prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.
If you become sick with the flu or another respiratory virus, help prevent the spread and protect others by:
- Staying home when experiencing symptoms, except to get medical care.
- Washing your hands often with soap and warm water.
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
Find where vaccines are available near you at Vaccines.gov and learn more ways to fight flu on the DHS webpage.