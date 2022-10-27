State health officials given green light from feds to implement housing benefits

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday the state received federal approval to implement housing benefits.
According to a news release, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved housing support for certain low-income Wisconsin families in need.
The following people who do not have housing are eligible:
- Families with children 18 and younger who have low income
- Individuals who are pregnant who have low income
Low income was defined as below 200% of the federal poverty level.
DHS stated Wisconsin is the first state to implement this type of housing benefit through a Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Health Services Initiative (HSI).
“We are very excited to be able to provide housing support to Wisconsin families in need,” DHS Secretary-Designee Karen Timberlake stated in the press release. “Research shows that stable housing is a crucial factor in health, and that health in childhood sets the foundation for positive life-long outcomes. Connecting families with supportive housing services not only helps them right now, but is a proactive measure that can build a better future for Wisconsin children.”