State health officials host virtual town hall about monkeypox

MADISON (WKOW) -- State health officials continue to get questions about limited access to the monkeypox vaccine.
During a virtual town hall Monday night, health officials said they've ordered all of the doses allowed by the federal government.
Doctor Stephanie Schauer, the Wisconsin Immunization Program Manager, said more doses are coming. She said federal officials ordered 2.5 million vials in early July.
"Deliveries from this latest order will begin arriving later this year and continue through early 2023," Schauer said. "We are encouraged that vaccine availability will hopefully increase in the near future and then can be made available to more individuals."