State lawmakers look to define 'abortion'

MADISON (WKOW) — Three Republican state lawmakers are introducing a pair of bills that would define "abortion" in Wisconsin.
The authors are Sen. Romaine Quinn (R-Cameron), Rep. Gae Magnafici (R-Dresser) and Rep. Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield). They write in a statement that they are looking to differentiate between voluntary abortions and medical procedures designed to safeguard the life of the mother.
The statement reads in part:
"This bill clarifies that an abortion is the intentional killing of an unborn child, and that the medical procedures of: an early induction or cesarean section performed due to a medical emergency, the removal of a miscarriage, or the removal of an ectopic, anembryonic pregnancy, or molar pregnancy, which result in injury to the death of the woman’s unborn child are not abortions. However, in all of these cases, a physician must make reasonable medical efforts to preserve both the life of the mother and her unborn child."
The bills are being introduced while the state's current abortion ban is challenged in the court system. Democrats, such as Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison), are pushing for the full removal of the ban.
"This is yet another really disgusting and cynical attempt for the Republican Party to try to run away from how unpopular their positions are," Roys said of this latest bill. "This is a party that has stood by one of the most draconian abortion bans in the nation. And they've done nothing, as doctors and healthcare professionals flee to other states, because they don't want to be criminalized for providing necessary life-saving care to people."