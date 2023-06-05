 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

State lawmakers propose amendment to prevent closure of places of worship

  • Updated
  • 0
State Capitol in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of Republican state lawmakers are proposing an amendment to the constitution that would prevent the state or any political subdivision of the state from closing or forbidding gatherings at places of worship during a state of emergency. This includes public health emergencies.

"This amendment just clarifies language to basically codify that amendment in Wisconsin's constitution to make sure that no church, no matter what the religion is, no matter what you practice, is protected," said one of the bill's authors, Rep. Ty Bodden (R-Hillbert). "And that is a right that should not be infringed upon."

Bodden said the bill is a direct response to when public health emergency orders limited places of worship during the pandemic's peak.

"Some of our rights were violated during the shutdowns, and this is just one step to, hopefully, correcting some of the wrongs of the past," he said.

To become law, a constitutional amendment requires adoption by two successive legislatures and ratification by the people. 

