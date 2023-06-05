State lawmakers propose amendment to prevent closure of places of worship

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of Republican state lawmakers are proposing an amendment to the constitution that would prevent the state or any political subdivision of the state from closing or forbidding gatherings at places of worship during a state of emergency. This includes public health emergencies.
"This amendment just clarifies language to basically codify that amendment in Wisconsin's constitution to make sure that no church, no matter what the religion is, no matter what you practice, is protected," said one of the bill's authors, Rep. Ty Bodden (R-Hillbert). "And that is a right that should not be infringed upon."
Bodden said the bill is a direct response to when public health emergency orders limited places of worship during the pandemic's peak.
"Some of our rights were violated during the shutdowns, and this is just one step to, hopefully, correcting some of the wrongs of the past," he said.
To become law, a constitutional amendment requires adoption by two successive legislatures and ratification by the people.