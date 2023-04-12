 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire
weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon
into the early evening hours.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 20 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 to 27 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

State of emergency declared in Wisconsin for wildfire risk

  • Updated
  • 0
4-12 fire danger

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order Wednesday morning enacting a state of emergency across Wisconsin due to "elevated wildfire conditions."

The declaration follows a request from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for help from the Wisconsin National Guard. 

The executive order will support the need to suppress wildfires and other challenges associated with the conditions. It will also allow the state to rapidly mobilize the Army National Guard's Blackhawk helicopters in areas in need of aerial fire suppression. 

"Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority. Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state," Gov. Evers said. 

The DNR issued a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties: 

  • Adams
  • Buffalo
  • Calumet
  • Columbia
  • Crawford
  • Dane
  • Dodge
  • Fond du Lac
  • Grant
  • Green Lake
  • Green
  • Iowa
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Juneau
  • Kenosha
  • La Crosse
  • Lafayette
  • Marquette
  • Milwaukee
  • Monroe
  • Outagamie
  • Ozaukee
  • Portage
  • Racine
  • Richland
  • Rock
  • Sauk
  • Sheboygan
  • Trempealeau
  • Vernon
  • Walworth
  • Washington
  • Waukesha
  • Waupaca
  • Waushara
  • Winnebago
  • Wood
  • Snow-free areas of Clark, Marathon and Shawano 

Burning is prohibited in those counties. The DNR also asks anyone in those area to use extreme caution if you are partaking in campfires, grilling outside, smoking or using a chainsaw. Ashes from fireplaces, off-road vehicles and other small engines can also throw a spark and ignite a fire, which can spread quickly. 

You can monitor current fire dangers, wildfire reports and burning restrictions here

