State of emergency declared in Wisconsin for wildfire risk

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order Wednesday morning enacting a state of emergency across Wisconsin due to "elevated wildfire conditions."
The declaration follows a request from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for help from the Wisconsin National Guard.
The executive order will support the need to suppress wildfires and other challenges associated with the conditions. It will also allow the state to rapidly mobilize the Army National Guard's Blackhawk helicopters in areas in need of aerial fire suppression.
"Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority. Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state," Gov. Evers said.
The DNR issued a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties:
- Adams
- Buffalo
- Calumet
- Columbia
- Crawford
- Dane
- Dodge
- Fond du Lac
- Grant
- Green Lake
- Green
- Iowa
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Juneau
- Kenosha
- La Crosse
- Lafayette
- Marquette
- Milwaukee
- Monroe
- Outagamie
- Ozaukee
- Portage
- Racine
- Richland
- Rock
- Sauk
- Sheboygan
- Trempealeau
- Vernon
- Walworth
- Washington
- Waukesha
- Waupaca
- Waushara
- Winnebago
- Wood
- Snow-free areas of Clark, Marathon and Shawano
Burning is prohibited in those counties. The DNR also asks anyone in those area to use extreme caution if you are partaking in campfires, grilling outside, smoking or using a chainsaw. Ashes from fireplaces, off-road vehicles and other small engines can also throw a spark and ignite a fire, which can spread quickly.
You can monitor current fire dangers, wildfire reports and burning restrictions here.