State of the State: Evers declares 2023 'year of mental health,' proposes more than $1 billion in new spending

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers unveiled a series of new proposals during a State of the State speech Tuesday that outlined how the Democratic governor will prioritize using Wisconsin's massive projected surplus.
Evers listed a series of new and expanding programs amounting to more than $1 billion in additional state spending. Wisconsin is projected to have a surplus of $6.5 billion when the current two-year budget cycle ends this summer.
Evers, who was elected to a second term in November, received a warm welcome as he entered the Assembly chamber, even from Republican lawmakers.
However, during and after Evers' speech, it was apparent Wisconsin's divided government remained especially split over how to put the state's projected surplus to use.
Evers said the surplus presented an opportunity to boost funding for schools, local government, and mental health programs. He added his administration would support tax cuts, but wanted them limited to middle and working class families.
The Republican-controlled legislature wants to put the vast majority of the surplus into tax cuts. Senate Republicans have proposed transitioning to a flat state income tax. Under their plan, the state's current four tax brackets would gradually collapse over the next four years until 2026, when all income would be taxed at 3.25%.
In his speech, Evers directly rejected the idea.
"Splurging $3.5 billion to hand out big breaks to the wealthiest 20 percent of earners isn’t responsible, folks," Evers said. "It’s reckless."
GOP leaders said afterward they were concerned by the cost of Evers' new proposals. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he's had two meetings with the governor since the November midterm and had expressed Republicans would oppose measures that grow the size of state government.
"Pretty much everything he proposed today was a government expansion, so I would assume that most of those are [dead on arrival,]" Vos said. "But I have to see the details to know exactly what the priorities are."
'Year of mental health'
One area where compromise could be possible is boosting mental health services. Evers said 2023 would be 'the year of mental health' for his administration.
Evers said his proposed budget will include $500 million in additional school and community-based mental health programs. $270 million of that money would be to ensure students across the state would continue to have access to mental health professionals, building off a program that began with federal pandemic aid.
"Mental and behavioral health is as much a health issue as it is an economic one," Evers said. "It affects kids in the classroom; it affects workers being able to join and stay in our workforce; it affects whether folks are able to stay in safe housing or have economic security."
Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August said in an interview before the address he believed mental health was an area where conservatives could find common ground with Evers, but said afterward he had reservations about the price tag.
"That is a lot of money," August said. "So, we have to keep in mind that a lot of the surplus that we have is one-time money, and it seems that the governor tonight was spending down that one-time money on ongoing expenses, which could put is in a massive deficit in the future."
Additional support for child care, PFAS, local govt.
Evers also outlined new programs that would boost support for child care and environmental programs, along with a commitment to increasing funding for local government.
Evers proposed an additional $390 million for child care initiatives, which spanned expanded tax credits for families and programs that boosted funding for daycare providers, as well as incentivizing employers to pay for their workers' child care costs.
Evers also presented a plan to spend $100 million on addressing PFAS contamination in Wisconsin waterways. The money would go toward additional testing, mitigation, and awareness efforts.
The governor's budget will also include a change to the structure for how the state funds share tax dollars with local governments. Evers proposed dedicating 20% of all state sales tax dollars to local governments.
"It means more than half a billion dollars more per year in new resources to invest in key priorities like EMS, fire, and law enforcement services, transportation, local health and human services, and other challenges facing our communities," Evers said.
GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) said the governor's office had stolen the idea from Republicans. Felzskowski said she and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) has been discussing that specific idea with local government groups since last summer.
"If the governor's gonna sign it, and is in agreement with it, I think that's awesome," Felzkowski said. "But I think he needs to start giving credit where credit's due and stop stealing other people's work."
Evers also proposed nearly $200 million in creating and expanding workforce programs, including $100 million to "developing new, innovative ideas and locally-based projects" aimed at varying needs in different parts of the state.
Evers also said his budget will include $50 million to grow the state's healthcare workforce, including more money for long-term care providers, increasing the number of psychiatrists, and expanding the Wisconsin Nurse Educator program.
The governor will formally present his spending plan for the next two years in three weeks. He's scheduled to deliver his budget message on February 15.
Felzkowski said it's "likely" Republicans will take Evers' budget and completely rewrite it, as they did for the two budgets during his first term.