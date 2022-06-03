State of Wisconsin observing 'National Trails Day'

(WKOW) -- Saturday marks "National Trails Day" -- a day to help highlight all of the trail systems across the world.
On Saturday, SSM Health's Healthy Parks, Healthy You is partnering with Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy and the Middleton Parks Department to host a special Trails Day event at Orchid Heights Park in Middleton.
There will be events and activities for all ages at areas all around the Pheasant Branch Conservancy, including guided hikes, nature walks, forest bathing, music, nature books for kids and educational displays.
Access Ability Wisconsin will also provide all-terrain wheelchairs that will make the trail system even more accessible to people of all abilities.
In addition to enjoying the trails, John Daly, chairperson of the planning committee for National Trails Day, says it's a great way to check out the newly restored conservancy.
"Whenever we do an activity in the conservancy, it's great to do it, but it's a one-time thing, so the idea is to always always introduce people to the conservancy, so they can feel comfortable, and come back on their own," said Daly.
Orchid Heights Park in Middleton will serve as a “trail head” for the event, but the entire conservancy and all of its available trails will be open and part of the event.
The event will run from 1 - 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
It is free and open to everyone.