State officials detect bird flu in three more Wisconsin flocks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) identified new cases of avian flu in three additional flocks in Wisconsin.
The three additional flocks were found in:
- Columbia County, backyard mixed species
- Sheboygan County, backyard mixed species
- Polk County, commercial poultry
The bird flu has now been found in seven flocks in Wisconsin since March.
“As avian influenza continues to affect poultry in Wisconsin and throughout the nation, we’re reminding flock owners that strong biosecurity is our best defense against this devastating disease,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle. “We urge everyone working around poultry to increase their biosecurity measures and continue reporting signs of illness to help us prevent spread of the virus.”
Officials are now taking steps to kill the birds and dispose of them safely to prevent further spread of the disease.