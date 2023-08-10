State officials gather in Janesville for pipeline tour

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition was in Janesville Thursday.
The organization was highlighting the importance of the state's pipelines.
It's part of their Safest Way Tour, which gives the community a chance to have a hands-on experience with a 34-foot piece of pipeline.
It's the same type of pipe that will be used in the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project.
"It's pipelines that make it possible to have that easy transportation to any area of the country. And Line 5 is our pipeline supply propane to our state. Propane is greatly needed in Wisconsin," Cheryl Lytle, executive director of the Wisconsin Propane Gas Association, said.
Propane is a clean burning alternative fuel that has been used for decades.
Line 5 will be built by members of Operating Engineers Local 139.