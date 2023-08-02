State officials join search for missing Juneau County woman

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the disappearance of a Juneau County woman, according to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

43-year-old Leya M. Stewart was last seen in the town of Lemonweir in the area of 43rd Street around 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Alerts for her have been issued statewide.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office now reports Stewart may have been under the influence of controlled substances when she was last seen. She walked away, leaving her phone and shoes behind.

Leya is described as a white woman who is 5'5" tall, 150 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has pierced ears, a tattoo on her right shoulder and right leg. She also has a tattoo on her back of flowers and two names.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark-colored shirt and no shoes.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Juneau County Sheriff Andrew Zobal said no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on Stewart's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 608-847-5649.

Stewart's family is asking for the public's help to bring Stewart home to her three children.