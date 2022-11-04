 Skip to main content
State officials suggest preparing for emergencies while changing clocks back

Daylight Saving Time

(WKOW) — Overnight Sunday, Daylight Saving Time ends. 

Since falling back means needing to change your clocks, state officials say it's also a great time to prepare for an emergency.

“Carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms are two of the most critical early warning systems in your home. Now is a great time to make sure they are working properly,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle.

In addition to those two household safety items, you can check furnaces, wood burning stoves and fire extinguishers to make sure they're working properly and don't need to be replaced. 

Engle said this also is a great time to update or begin a home or vehicle emergency kit. If you already have a kit, he suggests replacing expired items and making sure its fully stocked with seasonally appropriate items. 

With cold weather rapidly approaching, Engle suggests a vehicle emergency kit has a phone charger, non-perishable food, a blanket and jumper cables. 

A full checklist of what goes in an emergency preparedness kit for your home, vehicle or pet can be found on the Ready Wisconsin website.

