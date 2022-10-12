State officials tour small Madison businesses to highlight COVID-19 relief efforts

MADISON (WKOW) — Several Wisconsin officials visited Monroe Street on Wednesday to highlight the small businesses that benefited from pandemic relief efforts.
According to the state Department of Administration (DOA), Dane County received more than $325 million from pandemic relief efforts, including over $60 million to support small Madison businesses. Statewide, over $1 billion was invested into small business support.
DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld, Deputy Mayor Dr. Linda Vakunta and other local stakeholders visited a handful of businesses on Monroe Street to see the fruit of the investments firsthand.
“Helping our businesses and local neighborhoods continue to thrive has been a central accomplishment for the Evers Administration,” said DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “We’re excited continue supporting small businesses across the state, and work towards an economy that works for all Wisconsinites.”
One business owner said the help was a lifeline that kept her business and her employees afloat.
“The pandemic assistance, the funding, those were very often lifelines that ensured many of us could make payroll, pay bills, keep the community going. Even if it was just for one day, one week. And that meant everything,” said Michelle Waldeck, owner of Monroe Street Framing and member of the Monroe Street Merchants Association.
You can visit BadgerBounceback.wi.gov to view pandemic-related assistance information and see the affect it's had on small businesses across the state.