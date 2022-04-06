State on 'high alert' after bird flu outbreak in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Nearly 23-million chickens and turkeys have been killed across the country to limit the spread of bird flu.
State officials have found the virus in two flocks in Wisconsin and in wild birds, so they're monitoring for other potential outbreaks.
State veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle told WISN, "We're definitely on high alert. As I mentioned, these wild birds are migrating through and we know that will continue to happen over the coming weeks."
Nearly 3-million birds at a farm in Jefferson County where bird flu was found are now being composted.
People who live near the site are concerned about contamination to their groundwater.
But a state epidemiologist says the risk to any groundwater is virtually nothing.