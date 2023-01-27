State Patrol: 85 vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash, 21 hurt

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Scattered blowing and drifting may be possible Saturday night in early Sunday morning with increasing winds, especially in open areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&