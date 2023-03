MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified a man who was killed in a crash in December near Lake Delton.

State Patrol identifies the man killed as Grant Peterson, 20, of West Bend.

Peterson was a passenger in a sedan hit head-on by a wrong way driver on eastbound I-90 near Lake Delton in late December 2022.

State Patrol also identifies the 18-year-old arrested after the crash as Kaden Churchill, of Reedsburg.