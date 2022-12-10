State Patrol K-9 passes away unexpectedly after 8 years of service

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 Roni passed away unexpectedly Thursday after eight years of service, according to a post from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Since Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014, he's worked mostly at the Eau Claire Post as part of the Special Operations Section.
The State Patrol said Roni played a key public safety role, and he was responsible for seizing a large amount of contraband in his career.
"We salute K-9 Roni for his dedicated service to the state of Wisconsin," the post reads. "He will be deeply missed by his family and the communities he served."
Roni was nine years old.