State Patrol keep eye on highways amid high-traffic Labor Day weekend

PLEASANT SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and motorists have felt pleasantly surprised by the lack of traffic jams, crashes and other hindrances during a busy Labor Day weekend.
The three-day weekend has afforded many people the chance to visit friends and family, and escape for vacations.
With thousands hitting the highway, Wisconsin's State Patrol is advising motorists to be kind and courteous to one another, and above all, patient.
"I personally have come across some people going much faster than 90 miles an hour this weekend," said Trooper Zak McArdle.
The trooper went on to add that he has also had to stop and help several people stuck on the side of the road due to flat tires and engine trouble.
Those represent the highlights of his weekend thus far, underscoring the broadly smooth travel experienced across southcentral Wisconsin.
"I was surprised because traffic was not that bad driving up," said Navneet Kaur, a traveler visiting Illinois and Wisconsin over the long weekend up from Tennessee. "It was more so the interstate going the opposite direction, there was a lot of traffic. So, it was kind of like 'Haha, suckers.'"
Despite the ease of the weekend, the state patrol is keeping an eye on the roads with a mind on how traffic is likely to worsen as the weekend draws to a close and people make their way back home.
"Right now, I'm planning on going back Sunday to try to avoid that," Kaur said.