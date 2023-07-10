 Skip to main content
State Patrol plans aerial enforcement along I-39/90/94, US 12

(WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol announced pilots will be taking to the skies to watch for traffic violations throughout the state. 

Weather permitting, the aerial enforcement will be done on I-39/90/94 and US 12.

On Wednesday, the enforcement will be done on I-39/90/94 in Columbia County. On Thursday, it will be done on I-39/90/94 in Dane County.

On Saturday, it will be done on US 12 in Sauk County.

If an air unit spots someone speeding or driving aggressively, they'll communicate with ground-based units that will stop the offending vehicle.

The State Patrol publicly announces aerial enforcement to encourage people voluntarily comply with traffic laws.

