State Patrol plans aerial enforcement along I-39/90 in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol announced pilots will be taking to the skies to watch for traffic violations throughout the state.
Weather permitting, the sole aerial enforcement in the 27 News viewing area will be done on I-39/90 in Dane County on Thursday.
If an air unit spots someone speeding or driving aggressively, they'll communicate with ground-based units that will stop the offending vehicle.
The State Patrol publicly announces aerial enforcement to encourage people voluntarily comply with traffic laws.