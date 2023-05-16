State Patrol plans aerial enforcement along I-39/90 in Dane, Rock counties

(WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol announced pilots will be taking to the skies this week to keep an eye out for traffic violations on I-39/90.
Weather permitting, aerial enforcement will be done in Rock County on Tuesday May 16 and in Dane County on Friday May 19.
If an air unit spots a someone speeding or driving aggressively, they'll communicate with ground-based units who will stop the offending vehicle.
The State Patrol publicly announces aerial enforcement to encourage people voluntarily complying with traffic laws.