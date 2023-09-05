State patrol plans aerial enforcement in Columbia, Marquette counties

(WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol announced pilots will soon be taking to the skies to watch for traffic violations in Columbia and Marquette counties.
Weather permitting, the aerial enforcement will be done on I-39/90/94 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, enforcement will be done on I-39 in Marquette County.
If an air unit spots someone speeding or driving aggressively, they'll communicate with ground-based units that will stop the offending vehicle.
The Wisconsin State Patrol publicly announces aerial enforcement to encourage people to voluntarily comply with traffic laws.