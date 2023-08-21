State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in Rock, Juneau counties

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol announced pilots will be taking to the skies soon to watch for traffic violations throughout the state.
Weather permitting, the aerial enforcement will be done on Interstate 39 in Rock County and Interstate 90/94 in Juneau County.
The Rock County enforcement will be done on Tuesday, and the Juneau County enforcement will be done on Thursday.
If an air unit spots someone speeding or driving aggressively, they'll communicate with ground-based units that will stop the offending vehicle.
The State Patrol publicly announces aerial enforcement to encourage people to voluntarily comply with traffic laws.