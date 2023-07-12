State Patrol: Speeding getting worse on Wisconsin roads

(WKOW) -- Speeding is getting worse on Wisconsin roads, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The State Patrol reports the number of 100+ mph citations issued spiked during the pandemic.
In 2019, it issued 583. In 2020, it issued 1,403.
In 2022, that number was also high, with the agency issuing 1,159 100+ mph citations.
"Traffic crashes are more dangerous when drivers are speeding," the State Patrol wrote in a Facebook post. "Please slow down and take your time to get to your destination safely."