State Patrol takes to the skies to enforce traffic laws along I-39/90

State Patrol aerial enforcement file photo

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol announced pilots will be taking to the skies to keep an eye out for traffic violations in Dane County this week.

Weather permitting, aerial enforcement will be done along I-39/90 the week of April 25.

If an air unit spots a driver speeding or driving aggressively, they'll communicate with ground-based units who will stop the offending vehicle.

The State Patrol publicly announces aerial enforcement to encourage people voluntarily complying with traffic laws.

