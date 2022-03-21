State plans to compost millions of dead chickens from Jefferson County farm

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- State agriculture officials are in the process of killing nearly 3 million chickens at a Jefferson County farm, where they found bird flu.
People at the facility in Palmyra are wearing protective clothing and masks.
Officials say the dead birds will be taken to a field about 8 miles away to be composted.
Crews are now digging in the field.
One woman who lives across the street wants to know why the composting can't be done on the egg farm.
"The biggest concern of our neighbors and us is what is the process that is going to occur on that land and who is going to be monitoring the groundwater because that's the water we drink," said Kay Braaten.
The state says composting is the most efficient and environmentally responsible way to dispose of the birds.
They say the site will be inspected for leaks, odor or disruption.
The bird flu discovery in Jefferson County led to closures at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Nearly every building or exhibit that includes birds of any kind is temporarily shut down.
"None of our animals have exhibited symptoms, and none have passed away," veterinarian Dr. Pam Govett told WISN. "We have a lot of birds here that are endangered species and we just do not want to have that happen."
Staff at the zoo will monitor all of their birds and test them if any show signs of symptoms.
They will be challenged by the many wild birds on the property, since ducks and geese can spread bird flu.