State receives $400K grant to support domestic violence survivors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recently received a $400,000 federal grant that aims to help domestic violence survivors get safe access to the child support resources they need, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.
Evers said survivors "deserve to be able to seek safety for themselves and their family" without worrying about having enough money to take care of their children.
"With this federal grant, we’ll be able to better support parents who are survivors of domestic abuse as they work to rebuild their lives and achieve stability and financial security,” Evers said.
Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson said this grant will help remove one of the main barriers for seeking safety, saying it will provide a "pathway" for survivors to get access to financial and parenting support.
She said it will empower survivors to "live independent, violence free lives."
These funds are provided through the federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security (SAVES) demonstration grant, which was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.