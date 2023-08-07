State recognizes Green Bay pet sanctuary for its work helping animals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Green Bay pet sanctuary was recognized by the state this Friday for everything it does to help the community and the pets within it, ABC affiliate WBAY reports.
Green Bay Representative Kristina Shelton presented an acknowledgement from the State Assembly to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary to honor the sanctuary's history and community impact.
The sanctuary is a no-kill, cage-free cat sanctuary that helps rehabilitate cats with special needs.
The sanctuary's website states it rescues more than 880 pets a year.
One of the pets it helped even belongs to Rep. Shelton.
"I think it’s just a little way that we can share our love for what people are doing every day to take care of each other," she said. "That’s why we’re here just to celebrate and uplift each other and show people that we see the great work they do every day."
The sanctuary is always accepting donations of food and medicine.