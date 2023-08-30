State Republican lawmakers unveil package of child care bills

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Republican lawmakers unveiled a package of at least six bills they say will help families afford child care and increase the accessibility of child care in Wisconsin.
They say their legislation will help providers boost capacity and will bring our child care regulations in line with neighboring states.
One bill would change state rules to increase the maximum group size and minimum number of child care workers for certain child age categories in a group child care center.
Another measure is designed to expand the supply of new child care slots by creating a new category for family day care providers. It would create a large family child care category, which would allow providers to add up to four child care slots per center.
A third bill would modify state rules to lower the minimum age for assistant child care teachers to 16 years old.
The Republican lawmakers are now circulating the bills for co-sponsors.
After the bills were announced, a spokesperson for Governor Tony Evers, Britt Cudaback, released a statement, which said, in part, "While it’s great to hear some legislative Republicans are finally acknowledging the child care crisis facing our state, legislation that could reduce the quality of care for our kids, fails to keep child care center doors open tomorrow, and provides no immediate help to make child care more affordable for working families simply will not cut it."