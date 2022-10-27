State revokes Columbia Co. business's license for title and odometer fraud

ARLINGTON (WKOW) -- The state of Wisconsin revoked New Status Auto LLC's wholesale vehicle dealer license, claiming the business practiced unlicensed retail sales as well as title and odometer fraud.
A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated New Status Autos broke state law by illegally selling vehicles to customers with rolled back odometer readings and falsifying title documents during sales.
WisDOT reported it initially revoked New Status Auto's license at the end of August 2022, and a September 26 WisDOT hearing upheld that decision.
All dealers in this situation are given 30 days to repeal the revocation, but the press release stated New Status Autos did not appeal. Therefore, the revocation decision is final.